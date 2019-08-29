TODAY |

'He's given everything' - teammates feeling for Owen Franks after World Cup omission

The All Blacks are offering whatever support they can to dropped prop Owen Franks, following his non-selection for this year's Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Franks, 31, was a shock omission from Steve Hansen's World Cup squad, opting instead for more mobile, ball running front rowers instead. Angus Ta'avao, Atu Moli, Nepo Laulala, Joe Moody and Ofa Tu'ungafasi selected instead.

Barring injury to another front rower, yesterday's axing all but spells the end of Franks' 108-Test career, leaving for English side Northampton Saints at the end of this year.

Speaking to media today, Franks' All Blacks and Crusaders teammates say that they're hurt for Franks, offering what little condolences they can.

"You don't really know what to say to him," Sam Whitelock said.

"The main thing is that you've just got to say that you're there and you're supporting him and you're there as a mate more than anything else."

Franks' dropping hit twice as hard for Richie Mo'unga, being both a teammate and brother in law to the veteran prop.

"It's a bittersweet feeling," Mo'unga told 1 NEWS.

"Him being as close to an actual brother for me, it's really sad and [I'm] gutted that he wasn't able to make the team."

Mo'unga also added that Franks should be remembered as one of the all-time great All Blacks, one of a handful to pass 100 Test caps.

"What he's given to this jersey, and what he's given to New Zealand, the legacy is second to none.

"He's given everything, he's the most hard working man you'll ever meet, the most disciplined, the most professional.

"It's a sad time for our family at the moment, and him not making the team."

Mo'unga also says that despite the setback, Franks isn't the sort of character to let the sad news stop him from moving on.

"It definitely doesn't define him as a person, he knows that.

"He's well aware of what his next task is and what his next job is. He'll be right into it. That's the kind of man he is, that's the of professional he is.

"You never know, there's injuries, it might not be over just yet."

Franks didn't make the cut to travel to Japan later this month. Source: 1 NEWS
