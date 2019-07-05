'He's given everything to this club' – Crusaders lament loss of Ryan Crotty for Super Rugby final

If the Crusaders are going to win their 10th Super Rugby crown, and third in a row, against the Jaguares tomorrow night - they'll have to do so without one of their most dependable players over the past decade.

Having first appeared in 2009, Crotty has gone on to notch over 150 matches for his hometown side, this year his last before leaving for Japan after the 2019 World Cup.

Sadly though, Crotty has worn the Crusaders' jersey for the last time, injured in last week's semi-final win over the Hurricanes, forced to watch tomorrow night's final as a spectator.

Speaking to media, assistant coach Ronan O'Gara lamented the loss of Crotty, sad that the bruising midfielder won't get the farewell he's earned.

"He's a big loss, a great guy," O'Gara said.

"It's especially sad in the fact that he's moving on, but - as I said to him - I think he heeds to prepare for the World Cup now.

"He's given everything to this team, so in that regard he sleeps well at night. He's disappointed he can't do anything, can't control it.

"From a playing point of view, he was really good against the 'Canes. He was direct, he was strong, aggressive and smart.

"[He is] a loss."