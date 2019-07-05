TODAY |

'He's given everything to this club' – Crusaders lament loss of Ryan Crotty for Super Rugby final

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Crusaders

If the Crusaders are going to win their 10th Super Rugby crown, and third in a row, against the Jaguares tomorrow night - they'll have to do so without one of their most dependable players over the past decade.

Having first appeared in 2009, Crotty has gone on to notch over 150 matches for his hometown side, this year his last before leaving for Japan after the 2019 World Cup.

Sadly though, Crotty has worn the Crusaders' jersey for the last time, injured in last week's semi-final win over the Hurricanes, forced to watch tomorrow night's final as a spectator.

Speaking to media, assistant coach Ronan O'Gara lamented the loss of Crotty, sad that the bruising midfielder won't get the farewell he's earned.

"He's a big loss, a great guy," O'Gara said.

"It's especially sad in the fact that he's moving on, but - as I said to him - I think he heeds to prepare for the World Cup now.

"He's given everything to this team, so in that regard he sleeps well at night. He's disappointed he can't do anything, can't control it.

"From a playing point of view, he was really good against the 'Canes. He was direct, he was strong, aggressive and smart. 

"[He is] a loss."

Braydon Ennor has been given the nod to start in Crotty's place tomorrow night, with the Crusaders hosting the Jaguares at Christchurch's Orangetheory Stadium.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Crotty's Crusaders career is over, missing tomorrow's final with injury. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Crusaders
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:32
The Aussie bad boy pulled out all his tricks at Wimbledon.
Watch: Nick Kyrgios bamboozles Rafa Nadal with underarm ace, after nailing 230km/h serve
2
The Australian didn't want to say sorry after his shot took Nadal out.
'I don’t care' - feisty Nick Kyrgios slams ball at Rafa Nadal, refuses offer to aplogise
3
Adidas came to the party as the All Blacks got suited and booted in Auckland, and Asafo Aumua was keen to get involved.
'I look like the Terminator' – Asafo Aumua stoked as All Blacks treated to free gear in first camp of 2019
4
Hansen’s All Blacks meet the Jaguares-laden Argentina two weeks after the Super Rugby final.
Grinning Steve Hansen hopes if Jaguares win Super Rugby title, they celebrate 'long and hard'
5
Reece says it was emotional time for him and his family after getting his first All Blacks call up.
Sevu Reece describes hearing his name read out by the All Blacks - 'My hands and my feet were shaking'
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:09
The Crusaders back was one of four new caps in Steve Hansen's squad.

Braydon Ennor 'still scrambling for words' after All Blacks call-up
01:18
Reece says it was emotional time for him and his family after getting his first All Blacks call up.

Sevu Reece describes hearing his name read out by the All Blacks - 'My hands and my feet were shaking'
00:15
Hansen’s All Blacks meet the Jaguares-laden Argentina two weeks after the Super Rugby final.

Grinning Steve Hansen hopes if Jaguares win Super Rugby title, they celebrate 'long and hard'
1 NEWS

Mitchell Dunshea and Braydon Ennor named in Crusaders side for Super Rugby final