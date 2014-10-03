 

'He's getting better' - Keven Mealamu warns All Blacks to watch out for Kurtley Beale

AAP
Rugby

All Blacks great Keven Mealamu believes Wallabies star Kurtley Beale poses the biggest threat to New Zealand during the upcoming Bledisloe Cup series.

The Wallabies haven't won the Bledisloe Cup since 2002 and they will be aiming to end that 16-year drought during the upcoming three-match series.

Beale has played 74 Tests since making his international debut in 2009.

But it has been the 29-year-old's form in recent years that has really caught the attention of Mealamu.

While fullback Israel Folau remains the Wallabies' biggest star, Mealamu believes it is Beale who holds the key to victory during the upcoming Bledisloe Cup series.

"I've seen him reinvent himself," Mealamu said of the speedy centre.

"Being a rugby player that played for a long time myself, you can appreciate that as he's getting older, he's getting better, which is great.

"He's one that we'll have to keep an eye on. He just looks comfortable in his position, he looks confident. It looks like he's taking opportunities and backing himself."

The Wallabies will take part in a trial match on Friday in a bid to get them match-ready for the August 18 clash with NZ in Sydney.

Coach Michael Cheika initiated the trial after watching his team get trounced in last year's Bledisloe Cup opener.

"It's very clever from Cheika," Wallabies utility back Dane Haylett-Petty said.

"During the last two Bledisloe (series), we've had probably four weeks off between Super Rugby and the Bledisloe, and been blown away in the first 20 minutes.

"We probably weren't quite prepared enough. So I think this is a great initiative to bridge that gap a bit."

Mealamu said he noticed an increase in physicality from the Wallabies during their recent series loss to Ireland.

He expects the upcoming Bledisloe Cup series to be a hard-fought affair.

"The series for the Bledisloe usually come down to one game, and within that game it's just a couple of moments," Mealamu said.

"Even though we've been lucky to be able to keep that piece of silverware in our cabinet, it's always been really close."

With Samu Kerevi and Tevita Kuridrani injured, Cheika will consider switching Folau to outside centre.

Reece Hodge and Curtis Rona are other options for the No.13 jersey.

Kurtley Beale of the Wallabies Source: Photosport
Rugby
'We expect success' - England fire warning shots at coach Eddie Jones

AAP
Rugby

England's Rugby Football Union have warned Eddie Jones that they expect him reverse the team's recent slump by delivering a successful autumn campaign.

The team's five-Test losing run came to an end with a 25-10 victory in Cape Town on June 23 - but the series against South Africa had already been conceded three months after England to an alarming fifth-place finish in the NatWest Six Nations.

The Australian coach retains Twickenham's backing but he must produce a strong November series against the Springboks, New Zealand, Japan and Australia to ease speculation over his future.

"We plan to win every game we play. We expect success in the autumn," RFU chief executive Steve Brown said.

"I don't want to predict failure, I'd rather predict success, but that's not in blind faith. They're all big matches. We're planning to come out of the other side successful."

Brown and Jones reviewed England's tour to South Africa upon the head coach's return to these shores before discussing the punishing autumn schedule which looms on the horizon.

Jones' early success when replacing Stuart Lancaster continues to hold weight at Twickenham - but it has been made clear that this year's decline is unacceptable.

"I've reflected over the time Eddie has been at his post and his win rate (80 per cent). The win rate is still very high - it's significant and it's hard to argue against it," Brown said.

"It's important that we don't just make a judgement on what's happened in the very short term. Nevertheless, it was a pretty poor run of results.

"We showed great character for the result in Cape Town but the series result was disappointing, there's no question about it. So was the Six Nations. Coming fifth in the Six Nations was a pretty difficult situation.

"The last result in South Africa was important, but not critical to any decisions we make about the future.

England rugby coach Eddie Jones
England rugby coach Eddie Jones Source: Getty
Rugby
'Always a little bit more riding on those games' - Keven Mealamu looks back on Wallabies rivalry

1 NEWS
Rugby
All Blacks

Legendary All Blacks hooker Keven Mealamu looked back fondly on his rivalry with the Wallabies, part of the promotional campaign seeing the Bledisloe Cup to be contested in Perth during the 2019 season.

With yesterday's announcement that New Zealand and Australia will come face to face at Perth's 60,000 seat Optus Stadium in August, Mealamu and Wallabies winger Dane Haylett-Petty are in Western Australia to promote the fixture.

Veteran of 132 Tests for the All Blacks, as well as winner of two World Cups, Mealamu spoke about the significance of the rivalry between the trans-Tasman neighbours.

"When I think back to my memories, the opportunities I had to play against Australia, one of the things I know is because the rivalry is so close, I had a few friends that live over in Australia and they say that when we lose, they cop it the most," he said.

"There's always a little bit more riding on those games.

"I can tell you (that) throughout my whole time as an All Blacks, it was a Test match I always looked forward too.

"It's always hotly contested, its always physical and fast.

"What an awesome opportunity it will be for our All Blacks and our Wallabies to play in this stadium for the first time in Western Australia."

The All Blacks will face the Wallabies in Perth on August 10 2019.

The All Blacks' legend is in Perth to promote next year's Bledisloe Test in WA. Source: Rugby Australia
Rugby
All Blacks