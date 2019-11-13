'He's a freak' - Ardie Savea raves about Jordie Barrett ahead of facing Crusaders

Ardie Savea has nailed his colours to the mast in terms of his favourite Barrett brother, unsurprisingly naming Hurricanes teammate Jordie as his preferred sibling.

After older brother Beauden left the Hurricanes for the Blues at the end of 2019, Jordie Barrett has begun to find his own identity in Super Rugby this year, having previously been seen in his brother's shadow.

Having missed the opening two matches of the new Super Rugby Aotearoa competition, in which the Hurricanes lost to both the Blues and Crusaders, the Wellington side are unbeaten in their three matches with Barrett in the side.

Barrett's heroics came to the fore last weekend, landing the match deciding conversion to give the Hurricanes a 33-31 victory against none other than his brother's Blues side.

Speaking to media, Hurricanes teammate Savea made no secret of which of the Barrett brothers he rates the highest.

"There's something in the Barrett blood, mate, they're great players and great men," Savea said.

"Especially Jordie, he's a freak. He can do things that none of the brothers can do.

"When he was lining up that last kick you've just got to trust him, and he pulled the trigger and clutched it."