'He's fine, he'll start' – Steve Hansen says Rieko Ioane ready to go against Wales

All Blacks winger Rieko Ioane will star this week's clash with Wales in Cardiff, having initially been ruled out of the Test with a shoulder injury.

Earlier this week, coach Steve Hansen said Ioane's Northern hemisphere tour was over after suffering a damaged shoulder in the 22-17 win over Scotland in Edinburgh last week.

However, Ioane has miraculously recovered, grabbing the number 11 jersey to face Wales this weekend - much to the delight of his coach.

"I did say to you at the beginning of the week that Rieko Ioane wasn't going to be playing," Hansen began.

"I don't know what doc's done, but he's fixed him, and he's available."