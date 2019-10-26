TODAY |

He's done it again! Eddie Jones masterminds another RWC upset with England's win over All Blacks

Associated Press
Eddie Jones has done it again, this time with England.

The mastermind of the "Miracle of Brighton" which sent ripples through the sporting world, Jones has now ended the All Blacks' eight-year reign as the kings of rugby.

England's 19-7 win over New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup semifinals tonight was two and a half years in the making for Jones, the team's first foreign-born coach. All that planning resulted in one of the best English performances in their history.

Jones stood in a technical box for much of the match, swaying from side to side. He looked pensive, determined, but not nervous.

The English stood in v formation as they more than accepted the All Blacks' pre-match challenge.

Jones has been a dominant figure at the World Cup ever since leading his native Australia to the final in 2003, somewhat against the odds, where it lost to England. Four years later, he was a consultant for South Africa when the Springboks won the global tournament for the second time.

It was a bitterly disappointed Read who fronted up after his side's loss in Yokohama.

As Japan coach, he was the architect of the most staggering result in the sport's history, a 34-32 win over South Africa. Now he has changed the fortunes of England, from a team that failed to get out of the pool stage at its home World Cup in 2015 to this win over the All Blacks and another World Cup final.

Whitelock's shove saw a NZ penalty reversed, a huge moment in the World Cup semi-final.

The master of the mind games, Jones asked a room full of reporters during the week whether England had a chance of winning tonight. Barely a hand was raised.

Jones knew, though.

England coach Eddie Jones before the Rugby World Cup semi-final against the All Blacks.
