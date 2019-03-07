'He's a cool head' - Sonny Bill Williams to co-captain the Blues for Sunwolves showdown

Blues coach Leon MacDonald has named All Blacks midfielder Sonny Bill Williams to co-captain his side in their Super Rugby match against the Sunwolves at North Harbour Stadium on Saturday night.

Williams will be co-captaining the Blues with returning flanker Blake Gibson.

Blues coach MacDonald says Williams has been a great mentor for the younger players within the Auckland Super Rugby franchise.

"Well Sonny has been a fantastic leader, he's really stepped up and think he has thrived in the role as vice-captain," said MacDonald.

"To step up to the captaincy, he's taken the job seriously, he's a cool head and he's driven for this team to be successful.

"His experience out there will be critical."

Gibson missed the Blues' tour to Argentina and South Africa due to an ankle injury.

"That's just to make life easier for Blake, he's obviously been out of our group – he didn't tour with us," MacDonald said.

"So a lot of detail in our game and learnings he's missed out on. It is a bit of a whirlwind, we only have two days prep.

"Blake has got to come up to speed with all the lineouts, all our and everything else."

The Blues have lost all three of their Super Rugby matches so far this season.