'He's come a long way' – Charlie Faumuina gushes about 'awesome' Rieko Ioane

All Blacks prop Charlie Faumuina has sung the praises of young teammate Rieko Ioane, after the winger scored twice in the All Blacks 30-15 victory over the British and Irish Lions at Eden Park on Saturday.

Ioane, 20, was a surprise selection for the first Test, picked ahead of Julian Savea on the left wing, but left the Lions in his wake with his performance.

Faumuina, who plays with Ioane at the Blues, says that Ioane's rise to the top comes as no surprise to his teammates.

"He was awesome," Faumuina said.

"He's just keen as to learn."