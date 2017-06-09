 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


'He's bitterly disappointed' - Highlanders shocked by Malakai Fekitoa's All Blacks omission

share

Source:

NZN

The Highlanders are backing dropped All Black Malakai Fekitoa to take out his emotions against the British and Irish Lions in Dunedin tomorrow.

Highlanders coach Jon Preston believed the centre had been a standout performer in recent weeks.
Source: 1 NEWS


While the Highlanders have named a team missing several of their top players, Fekitoa was available after being omitted from the Test squad to face Samoa and the Lions.

After a hot day training in Durban, what better way to cool off than with a dip in the pool with fresh coconut water.
Source: Facebook: Malakai Fekitoa

The scorer of eight tries in 23 Tests and a fixture in the All Blacks backline last year, Fekitoa hasn't reacted well to his axing, stand-in Highlanders head coach Scott McLeod revealed.

"Hugely disappointed, he was. He puts a hell of a lot of emotion into trying to get better and be the best," McLeod said.

The All Blacks star might be battling demons but showed real courage to speak out.
Source: Breakfast

"So when you get dropped from a team that you dearly love and you're trying to be in, that's a really emotional time for him.

"What I think you'll see, hopefully, is that he has the team to the forefront of how he wants to play."

Many of the All Blacks have mastered social media but one takes it to another level when it comes to selfies.
Source: 1 NEWS

McLeod is promoted from defensive coaching duties in the absence of head coach Tony Brown, who is helping the Japan national team in their June Tests.

The Highlanders player stocks are also affected, with eight first-choice players unavailable because of higher honours.

Star backs Ben and Aaron Smith are with the All Blacks squad, along with injured flanker Liam Squire, while forwards Elliot Dixon, Tom Franklin, Joe Wheeler and Ash Dixon are with the Maori All Blacks, along with midfield back Rob Thompson.

Utility back Matt Faddes is out after breaking two bones in his hand, an injury which has almost certainly ended his Super Rugby campaign.

McLeod revealed Squire needs two more weeks to shake off a broken thumb injury and his All Blacks return is being targeted for the second Test on July 1.

On the flip side, the All Blacks have granted the release of three of their Highlanders squad members to play in the fourth match of the Lions tour - winger Waisake Naholo, first five-eighth Lima Sopoaga and hooker Liam Coltman, who is in the national squad as injury cover.

The forwards are virtually unchanged from the starting pack beaten 25-22 by the Crusaders last week, with only lock Jackson Hemopo and flanker Dillon Hunt added.

In the backs, Teihorangi Walden gets a rare start at second five-eighth, with Richard Buckman shifting to fullback.

Sopoaga usurps Marty Banks and will start outside regular reserve halfback Kayne Hammington.

On the bench a Highlanders debut looms for Otago lock Josh Dickson while another local boy, Josh Renton, is the backup halfback.

Highlanders: Richard Buckman, Waisake Naholo, Malakai Fekitoa, Teihorangi Walden, Tevita Li, Lima Sopoaga, Kayne Hammington, Luke Whitelock (capt), Dillon Hunt, Gareth Evans, Jackson Hemopo, Alex Ainley, Siate Tokolahi, Liam Coltman, Daniel Lienert-Brown.

Reserves: Greg Pleasants-Tate, Aki Seiuli, Siosuia Halanukonuka, Josh Dickson, James Lentjes, Josh Renton, Marty Banks, Patrick Osborne.

Related

Lions Tour of NZ

All Blacks

Highlanders

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
It was not like anything we've seen. But as time ticked down, there was nothing either crew could do.

LIVE: Wind picks up over seven knots, Team NZ poised to take on Artemis in decisive race seven

00:30
2
It was not like anything we've seen. But as time ticked down, there was nothing either crew could do.

Video: ROBBED! Team NZ leads down leg four, then wind vanishes leaving boats stuck in bizarre scenes

00:23
3
The All Blacks' newest recruit is pushing for a spot in the side for Test series against the Lions.

Watch: Hulking All Black Ngani Laumape put himself through gruelling chin-ups routine


00:34
4
Southern Steel netball players were thought to be caught up in the crash in Christchurch today.

New video shows vehicle lying on its side and people huddled on roadside after crash involving Southern Steel netball team

03:45
5
Rugby-mad teen Lucy Cahill was told she’s too young for seniors rugby and too old to play against the boys at club level.

Rugby mad teenage girls have nowhere to play until Canterbury Rugby fronts up with new initiative

00:30
It was not like anything we've seen. But as time ticked down, there was nothing either crew could do.

LIVE: Wind picks up over seven knots, Team NZ poised to take on Artemis in decisive race seven

1 NEWS NOW brings you live coverage of the 35th America's Cup from Bermuda's Great Sound.

01:51
Autism New Zealand is asking for more government funding so it can have more impact nationwide.

Employment programme changing lives of Kiwis with Autism

Autism New Zealand is asking for more government funding so it can have more impact nationwide.

02:09
The Prime Minister has blasted the Labour Party's plan to dramatically cut migrant numbers, saying IT, construction and other industries will suffer.

Bill English slams Labour's likely migration cut as likely to choke growth

The Prime Minister says industries like IT and construction would suffer from a lack of workers.

00:51

Watch: Intrepid Jack Tame does his bit for food waste by eating the head of a lamb

Jack said he felt like a salad for his next meal after trying a lamb's head in Istanbul

00:47
Peter Burling owned his mistake in the final race of the day at the America's Cup challenger series in Bermuda today.

Watch: 'I think we owe supporters some beers' - Burling takes the blame for error that let Artemis almost rip win from Team NZ in nail-biting finish

"It was definitely my stuff up," said Burling.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ