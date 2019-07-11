TODAY |

'He's been awesome' - Beauden Barrett backing Josh Ioane to shine on All Blacks debut

Ahead of his All Blacks debut against Argentina this Sunday, incumbent first-five Beauden Barrett is predicting a big future for young gun Josh Ioane.

After a breakthrough season with the Highlanders, 23-year old Ioane was given the nod to replace the injured Damian McKenzie as the All Blacks' third choice first-five for the upcoming Rugby Championship Tests.

What's more, with Richie Mo'unga among the members of the Crusaders' squad staying home after winning the Super Rugby title, Ioane will almost certainly appear off the bench in this weekend's Rugby Championship opener in Buenos Aires.

The Highlanders first-five was a surprise selection in Steve Hansen' side.

Speaking to media, Barrett spoke about Ioane's time in the All Blacks camp so far, backing the youngster to do a job against the Pumas.

"He's been awesome," Barrett began.

"I've been lucky enough to room with Joshy.

​"He's got a lot of potential and he's got a good memory. He remembers things a lot quicker than I do so he's learning pretty quick."

The All Blacks face Argentina this Sunday morning NZT.

 

The young first-five was a surprise selection, but has already caught the eye of veteran Ben Smith.
