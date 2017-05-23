 

He's back! Highlanders confirm Ben Smith available for selection after ankle injury

The Highlanders have confirmed that vice-captain and fullback Ben Smith is available for selection again, having missed his side's overseas tour with an ankle injury.

Speaking to media ahead of their clash with the Waratahs this weekend, assistant coach Scott McLeod gave an update on the condition of the 60-Test All Blacks star. 

"He's going to train this week and is available for selection," McLeod said.

The news will come as a welcome relief for the All Blacks, with several key players such as Smith as well as Kieran Read and Jerome Kaino under injury clouds ahead of next month's Lions tour.

1
