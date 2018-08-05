 

'He's always playing with his hair' - Sam Whitelock on Crusaders' coach unique coaching style

Crusaders skipper Sam Whitelock opened up about the work and unique style of coaching of Scott Robertson, saying the man in charge has had an infectious attitude in lifting his players.

The Crusaders outclassed the Lions 37-18 in their Super Rugby final in Christchurch, handing the visitors their third straight loss in a final.

Whitelock said Robertson has a different approach to coaching, but always finds a way to get the best out of his team.

"The easy way to sum it up is he's kind of the surfy dude, he's actually always playing with his hair and mucking around," said Whitelock.

"But the thing he brings is the energy and that is something - like you'll come in on a Monday beaten up, you're sore, you're tired, you are right on the brink and he comes in with a smile, energy and straight away gets you up.

"It's something that is really good and the boys really feed off it."

The Crusaders captain credited the entire coaching staff and squad for the successful back-to-back Super Rugby titles.

"It's great having him there but it's not just Ray there is a whole group of them, even the guys that didn't play they have been awesome this year.

"They have really stepped up when needed, the connections throughout the whole squad was great.

"Those connections were tested late in the game but the boys really wanted to work hard for each other even though the game was in the bag in the last few minutes."

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson talked up his No.10 Richie Mo'unga and admitted his starring role in his side's 37-18 win over the Lions in the Super Rugby final should also be credited to the work of the forwards.

The Crusaders won back-to-back titles last night at AMI Stadium in Christchurch.

Robertson praised Mo'unga for his handy work on attack and kicking display in the final.

"He beat about 20 defenders and kicked the majority of his goals," said Robertson.

"He was tough on defence and he's behind a Rolls Royce pack."

Robertson had the media laughing after his comment and also took a moment to enjoy his remark himself.

Last night's Super Rugby title win was the Crusaders' ninth championship. The South African based Lions have now lost three consecutive finals.

There are three certainties in life, death, taxes and Scott Robertson breakdancing after his team seals a title, and tonight's 37-18 win to the Crusaders in Christchurch proved no different.

As the Crusaders overcame the Lions in style to seal back-to-back titles, and the ninth in their history, Robertson celebrated the only way he knows how - busting a move as his players watched on around him.

Canterbury and Kiwi fans are no stranger to Robertson's antics, doing so every time he wins a title, not just with the Crusaders, but also with Canterbury and the Baby Blacks under-20s side.

