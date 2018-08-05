'He's always playing with his hair' - Sam Whitelock on Crusaders' coach unique coaching style

Crusaders skipper Sam Whitelock opened up about the work and unique style of coaching of Scott Robertson, saying the man in charge has had an infectious attitude in lifting his players.

The Crusaders outclassed the Lions 37-18 in their Super Rugby final in Christchurch, handing the visitors their third straight loss in a final.

Whitelock said Robertson has a different approach to coaching, but always finds a way to get the best out of his team.

"The easy way to sum it up is he's kind of the surfy dude, he's actually always playing with his hair and mucking around," said Whitelock.

"But the thing he brings is the energy and that is something - like you'll come in on a Monday beaten up, you're sore, you're tired, you are right on the brink and he comes in with a smile, energy and straight away gets you up.

"It's something that is really good and the boys really feed off it."

The Crusaders captain credited the entire coaching staff and squad for the successful back-to-back Super Rugby titles.

"It's great having him there but it's not just Ray there is a whole group of them, even the guys that didn't play they have been awesome this year.

"They have really stepped up when needed, the connections throughout the whole squad was great.