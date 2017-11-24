 

Rugby


'He's always a danger' - Sir Graham Henry says Beauden Barrett best in the world

All Blacks first-five Beauden Barrett has no equal in the standings of world rugby, according to World Cup winning coach Sir Graham Henry.

Sam Whitelock will lead the side in place of Kieran Read, instead of vice-captain Barrett.
Source: 1 NEWS

Barrett, 26, has looked off the pace for the All Blacks in 2016, being held to the high standards that saw him crowned World Rugby Player of the Year in 2016.

However, while Barrett has struggled to be as big an influence on the game in 2017 as he was twelve months ago, the All Blacks' backline general still stands heads and shoulders above the competition, coaching legend Sir Graham Henry says.

"I think he's the best first-five in the world," Henry told Fairfax.

"Ian Foster and Wayne Smith have had him doing a lot of work with a heavy ball (a medicine ball shaped like a rugby ball), so his speed and accuracy of pass has improved greatly. And now he stands so flat to the line, he's so quick, he's always a danger." 

Despite the perception by many of under-performing in 2017, Barrett still finds himself on the shortlist for World Player of the Year, in good stead to claim the award for the second year running.

The All Blacks' skipper will miss the Test with Wales through injury.
Source: 1 NEWS

Barrett is joined on the shortlist by compatriot Rieko Ioane, England duo Maro Itoje and Owen Farrell and Australia's Israel Folau.

Former New Zealand captain Richie McCaw is the only other player to have won the award in consecutive years.

