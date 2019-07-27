TODAY |

'He's always been reliable' - Steve Hansen hails Matt Todd's showing against Springboks

Steve Hansen hailed the impact of flanker Matt Todd, following his performance in the 16-all draw with the Springboks in Wellington.

Despite first making the All Blacks in 2011, 31-year old Todd didn't debut until 2013, with the Wellington draw just his 16th in six years.

First stuck behind Richie McCaw, Todd has been forced to play spectator to the duo of Sam Cane and Ardie Savea, both making strong claims for the number seven jersey.

After appearing to have injured his back in the first half against the Springboks, Todd played the entire 80 minutes - with coach Hansen recognising his contribution.

"I thought he played pretty good," Hansen said.

"He's been an unfortunate player in some respects, he first made the All Blacks, got called in as a back up for Richie [McCaw] in 2011, which is a long time ago. I think that was 19th Test [16th].

"He's been behind Richie, then Sam Cane and Ardie, but he's always been reliable.

"And he's always been a good performer every time he puts on the black jersey, tonight was another example of that."

Often unlucky to miss out, Todd was a standout in the 16-all draw.
