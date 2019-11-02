'He'll hit me if I get gushy' - Ian Foster shares moment with Steve Hansen after tribute to departing coach

All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster had some kind words for departing head coach Steve Hansen after last night's win over Wales, although he tried not to get too "gushy" with his tribute.

Foster was asked by media after the Rugby World Cup bronze playoff what Hansen has done to create such a successful team and environment during his time there.

The assistant coach gave multiple reasons in response.

"He'll probably hit me if I get gushy with him but it's been a really special period," Foster started off.

"When you look at the environment and the leadership he's been incredibly demanding on this group and expectations have always been high but it's been coupled with a massive empathy for the individual and when you get the mix right, you get a formula that's pretty special.

"It's the fact the guys can put their hand up and say they're struggling and get help with that but the can also get a boot up the bum if they cross a line. It's a blend Steve brings and he's brought it beautifully into the group.

"He's been a massive driver behind the standards we've been chasing. I can't say anything higher than he's added to a legacy that means a lot to him, and he's added his own little special chapter and Tash and his kids should be incredibly proud."

After the heartfelt answer, Hansen turned to his colleague and simply said, "thanks Foz".

Foster then gave Hansen a pat on the back as a sign of support in what was an emotional evening for the departing coach.