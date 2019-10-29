'He'll have a shirt that fits him' - Eddie Jones drawing inspiration from Stephen Donald ahead of RWC final

It's one of the most famous moments in New Zealand sporting history, but England rugby coach Eddie Jones is hoping for a Stephen Donald of his own in this weekend's Rugby World Cup final against South Africa.

Donald's journey from whitebaiting on the Waikato River to World Cup winner serving as inspiration to Jones, similarly having to call in halfback Ben Spencer, following an injury to Willie Heinz in the 19-7 semi-final win over the All Blacks.

Jones though, hopeful of a few differences between the two tales.

"Well, he'll definitely have a shirt that fits him, so that's a significant difference," Jones said.

"To my knowledge he hasn't been whitebait fishing, so that's two significant differences."

It wasn't all fun and games for Jones though, firing up when asked about Wales coach Warren Gatland's comments, saying England have already played their World Cup final.

"Well, guys, can you just send my best wishes to Warren? And make sure he enjoys the third and fourth play-off."

Jones also deflecting any praise for his side's semi-final victory the way of defence coach, Kiwi John Mitchell.

"The assistant coaches have done an outstanding job.