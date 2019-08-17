TODAY |

'He'll be fine' - Steve Hansen relaxed over Richie Mo'unga injury worries

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has allayed any fears over the fitness of Richie Mo'unga, after the first-five left the field injured in the 36-0 victory over the Wallabies.

With Damian McKenzie already out for the rest of 2019 with a knee injury, Hansen and his coaching staff would have been sweating as Mo'unga left the field clutching his shoulder in the second half at Eden Park, the All Blacks retaining the Bledisloe Cup in the process.

However, fronting media after the victory, coach Hansen said that Mo'unga's injury is not as serious as fans might have feared.

"He's not that bad, doc says he'll be fine," Hansen said.

"He got tipped up and fell on his shoulder. We'll know more in the morning, but doc's pretty comfortable with where he's at."

Mo'unga should be in contention for the All Blacks' final pre-World Cup match, taking on Tonga in Hamilton on September 7.

The All Blacks' first-five left the field with an injured shoulder against the Wallabies at Eden Park.
