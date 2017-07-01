'He'll be feeling it's his fault' - Jerome Kaino defends SBW after reckless red card against Lions

The All Blacks are pleading with Kiwi rugby followers to take it easy on Sonny Bill Williams following his match-swinging red card against the British and Irish Lions.

Already a polarising figure, the man known as SBW gave fuel to his detractors by being sent off in the 25th minute of New Zealand's 24-21 loss in the second Test.

A shoulder charge on Lions winger Anthony Watson - reminiscent of Williams' shuddering defensive hits in rugby league before they were outlawed - ultimately worked against the hosts.

Exhausted from trying to combat the tourists a man down for nearly three-quarters of the Test in Wellington last night, they conceded two late tries and a match-winning penalty to Owen Farrell to leave the series hanging at 1-1.

Veteran flanker Jerome Kaino expects many pundits to lay blame for the defeat on Williams, who faces a judicial hearing this evening.

"Naturally he'll be disappointed but he went into that with the best intentions," Kaino said.

"It wasn't out of malice or anything. I really feel for him. Naturally he'll be feeling it's his fault."

Soon after the All Blacks were reduced to 14 men, Kaino was replaced by debut second five-eighth Ngani Laumape, with the All Blacks keen to maintain seven backs against seven.

Kaino was disappointed to be hooked but enjoyed watching as his team pulled 18-9 clear on the hour mark when the Lions' discipline lapsed.

"I thought the guys played well in the middle stages of the game. It was just the beginning and the end which cost us," he said.

Captain Kieran Read said playing with seven forwards most of the game represented a new challenge, with their lineout and attacking game most affected.

He was largely pleased with how they adapted.

"It showed when we were on top that it wasn't too much of a disadvantage," he said.

"There were key moments, I guess, and they took their opportunities but I don't think there's too much to fix.

"It was a big tough battle and it probably ramps up again next week."