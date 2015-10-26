 

'He'll come back hungry' - Wallabies relishing return of skipper Michael Hooper

AAP
Wallabies captain Michael Hooper's fitness and leadership have got a big tick from two of his predecessors, as he prepares to return from an eight-week layoff.

Openside flanker Hooper, who last week signed a new five-year deal with Rugby Australia, hasn't played since June, when he injured a hamstring in the final Test against Ireland.

He has passed a fitness test and is set to lead the side in their opening Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship game against New Zealand in Sydney on Saturday.

Halfback Will Genia, who has played just 35 minutes of a trial since breaking his arm in the second Test, is no stranger to going into a big match after a long injury layoff.

He didn't anticipate Hooper would have any problems with being pitched straight into a high intensity Bledisloe clash.

"He'll come back hungry and he's certainly done the work," Genia said.

"He looks in good shape, we're looking forward to having him out there as our skipper obviously as well."

Hooper's backrow buddy Pocock was equally confident his skipper wouldn't miss a beat.

"I've seen the man running, he's got through, he's looking good," Pocock said.

"He's not a player that struggles aerobically so I'm backing him to be fine. He's a big part of the team you've seen the influence he has.

"I personally love playing alongside him.

"We get on well off the field and on the field it's something we've been working on for the last few years now, so it's good to have him back."

Hooper initially captained Australia in 2014, but took over the job on a fulltime basis in August 2017, after Stephen Moore stood down.

Pocock said he had seen Hooper grow as a leader.

"I think the role he's had over the last few years and how much he's gone through and seen, his leadership is improving all the time," Pocock said.

'So in five years he'll be an old sage.

"He's someone who wants feedback, who wants to learn and I think when that's the case, you do become a better leader.

"I think it's something that has really benefited him.

"He has grown as a leader and he's certainly on and off the field picks his moments now and is able to have that real impact when he says things."

Wallabies' Michael Hooper gestures to the crowd after Australia wins the match 29-15.
Wallabies' Michael Hooper gestures to the crowd after Australia wins the match 29-15. Source: Associated Press
1 NEWS
The red carpet was well and truly rolled out for the Black Ferns as they touched down in Sydney last night, with a traditional Aboriginal welcome performed for the Women's Rugby World Cup champions.

Touching down in Sydney ahead of their Test with the Wallaroos this weekend, a local group were on hand to greet the Black Ferns, however what happened next would truly take them by surprise.

After the group had finished, the Black Ferns conjured up an acoustic guitar, before performing their own waiata in response.

Following that, captain Fiaa'o Fa'amausili thanked the girls for their performance, as the two groups exchanged hugs and posed for photos with each other.

The New Zealand women's team arrived in Sydney last night. Source: 1 NEWS
1 NEWS
Black Ferns captain Fiaa'o Fa'amausili says her side were blown away by their traditional Aboriginal welcome to Australia last night, touching down in Sydney ahead of Saturday's Test against the Wallaroos.

Upon their arrival in Sydney late last night, a local group were on hand to greet the Black Ferns, before the reigning World Champions performed a waiata in response.

Speaking to media afterwards, Fa'amausili says that her side were humbled by the welcome they received.

The New Zealand women's team arrived in Sydney last night. Source: 1 NEWS

"This is a first," she began. "I've been to Australia millions of times, (but) for the Black Ferns to be welcomed into a country for a Test match like this is very special.

"In New Zealand we have the haka, and traditional Maori dance, but in Australia we've never seen it before, so very special.

"It was very emotional. Us Black Ferns, we love to give back, we do it for the kids, to inspire young girls. To see young girls come out and show us their culture in the country that we've just landed in is very emotional for us.

"We were holding back the tears - tears of joy."

Captain Fiao'o Fa'amausili and her side were blown away by their reception in Australia last night. Source: 1 NEWS
