'He'll bother them if he gets given space' – Rieko Ioane's speed opens more doors as young gun claims starting All Blacks spot

Reiko Ioane would probably be quick in jandals although he's pretty handy in boots too.

Yesterday’s surprise elevation to starting winger for this weekend's first Test against the Lions at Eden Park was backed up by plenty of praise from both his teammates and coach.

"We saw plenty in the Blues game that suggested he’ll bother them if he gets given some space," Hansen said.

"We think he is more than ready to do the job we want him to do, or else he wouldn't be out there."

It's the speed and head strong play we've seen the 20-year-old use while playing for the All Blacks Sevens and Blues that have elevated him to his first Test start.

No pressure that the start happens to be in the biggest game of his career on his home track.

But 20-year-old has proven when he’s given an open door, he can sprint through it.

At Auckland Grammar less than three years ago after a provincial debut in 2015, Ioane has taken each promotion in his large stride.