 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


'He'll bother them if he gets given space' – Rieko Ioane's speed opens more doors as young gun claims starting All Blacks spot

share

Andrew Saville 

1 NEWS Sport Presenter

Reiko Ioane would probably be quick in jandals although he's pretty handy in boots too.

The Auckland Grammar product has taken each promotion since his 2015 provincial debut in his stride.
Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

Yesterday’s surprise elevation to starting winger for this weekend's first Test against the Lions at Eden Park was backed up by plenty of praise from both his teammates and coach.

"We saw plenty in the Blues game that suggested he’ll bother them if he gets given some space," Hansen said.

The former All Blacks skipper says Steve Hansen has named a strong New Zealand team to face the Lions in Auckland on Saturday.
Source: Breakfast

"We think he is more than ready to do the job we want him to do, or else he wouldn't be out there."

It's the speed and head strong play we've seen the 20-year-old use while playing for the All Blacks Sevens and Blues that have elevated him to his first Test start.

No pressure that the start happens to be in the biggest game of his career on his home track.

But 20-year-old has proven when he’s given an open door, he can sprint through it.

At Auckland Grammar less than three years ago after a provincial debut in 2015, Ioane has taken each promotion in his large stride.

Only time will tell if he’s ready for this final hurdle.

Related

Lions Tour of NZ

Andrew Saville

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:28
1
Peter Burling and his crew have won four from four races against Oracle in the America's Cup final series.

Team NZ unveil tiny modifications to boat they hope will propel them even faster to America's Cup glory

00:27
2
The superstar first-five confessed the starting winger won this morning’s sprint tests.

Video: 'Is he faster than you?!' Cheeky Ryan Crotty gets Beauden Barrett to admit Rieko Ioane is NZ's quickest rugby star


00:30
3
The referee had to separate the two sides as Mexico defeated New Zealand 2-1 in Sochi.

Players lock heads as heated scuffle breaks out between All Whites and Mexico in spiteful end to thrilling clash

01:52
4
Oracle certainly weren’t going to miss out on the big reveal.

Watch: The moment Team NZ's decked-out boat emerges from the shed – and everyone wants a peek

02:42
5
The Auckland Grammar product has taken each promotion since his 2015 provincial debut in his stride.

'He'll bother them if he gets given space' – Rieko Ioane's speed opens more doors as young gun claims starting All Blacks spot

00:40
Footage shows Diamand Reynolds and her young daughter minutes after Philando Castile was shot dead by Minnesota police.

Video: 'I don't want you to get shooted' - girl, 4, pleads with mum to stop yelling at US cop who shot driver dead

Philando Castile was shot dead by Minnesota police in July 2016, in a routine traffic stop.

LIVE: 1 NEWS AT 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:44
"My advise to" Barclay over his dispute with staffer "was that it wasn't good behaviour," the PM said today.

Bill English accused in Parliament of lying to the media, enabling 'a cover-up' of Todd Barclay affair

The PM wasn't in Parliament today but his reputation took another hammering as his honesty again came into question.

00:29
Csilla Ford filmed the drenched farmland in Hokianga as heavy rain hits Northland causing widespread flooding and school closures.

Watch: Cow Island! Drone footage captures lonely herd stranded in flooded Hokianga

More heavy showers tonight and tomorrow could keep these guys there for a while.

01:33
The Lions coach thinks the attention needs to be on the players and the game.

Watch: 'I'm not worried about Steve - there's been enough trash talk!' Fed-up Gatland sick of mind games, ready to get into it

"Let's let the rugby do the talking because there's been enough trash talk already."


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ