'He'd be on the list' - Wallabies set sights on Eddie Jones as Michael Cheika replacement

Australian Rugby have indicated that current England coach Eddie Jones sits atop their list to replace current boss Michael Cheika, should the Wallabies fail to win next year's Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Eddie Jones hasn't mucked around in getting his team's ear Source: Getty

Following Australia's loss to the All Blacks in the 2015 World Cup final, Cheika said that he would stand down from his post were he to fall short again in next year's tournament.

Should Cheika leave the Wallabies, then Jones - who has masterminded England's ascension up the IRB World Rankings - would find himself as the preferred option for Australia's hierarchy, high performance manager Ben Whitaker told Fox Sports.

"I can't speak on behalf of the board, but if I'm tasked with pulling together a list of potential candidates, is Eddie Jones on there, yeah he is," he said.

"You appreciate the skills he's got as a head coach. And if he's willing and able - things you'd have to work out - he'd be on the list, probably another dozen would be too."

The only stumbling block for the Wallabies and Australian Rugby would be Jones' current deal with England, which runs until 2021.