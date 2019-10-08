Heat, humidity forces All Blacks superstar Ardie Savea to temporarily ditch foggy goggles

All Blacks superstar Ardie Savea has temporarily ditched his goggles because of an issue with them fogging up, but he will persevere in trying to find a solution in training.

The loose forward and self-confessed profuse sweater admitted the heat and humidity of Japan were probably the worst conditions to first try the protective eyewear.

“It’s probably the worst time to try them because of the conditions here, it’s so humid and the weather has been really hot,” he said.

“They were fogging up quite a bit during the warm-up [against Namibia]. I decided not to wear them during the game.

“I will continue on giving them a crack and trying to find ways that I can wear them.”

Savea, who donned the goggles to protect his vision after battling with poor vision in one eye, said he would continue working with the manufacturers and the team doctor on improving the goggles.

“Got to persevere,” Savea said.

“I’ll keep training with them and if they’re working, they’re working. Like I said, it’s quite tough with the conditions.

“We’ll keep trying them and if they’re not working on game day, then park it up, if they are, then sweet.”

Savea said he hadn’t thought he could potentially inspire children with his decision to wear the goggles.

“There’s been a few memes out there - it’s been good to see the hype about it,” he said.