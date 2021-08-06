Heads! Andrew Saville saves Whitelock from embarrassing falcon

The All Blacks may owe 1 NEWS sports reporter Andrew Saville some thanks if they go on to maintain their winning streak at Eden Park against the Wallabies tomorrow night.

Your playlist will load after this ad

With some great awareness, Saville told All Blacks captain Sam Whitelock to duck mid-interview as a stray ball flew towards the media scrum.

Whitelock ducked just in time as the ball sailed over his left shoulder.

Unfazed, the big lock continued his answer, albeit with a wry grin on his face.