Head knock rules Sonny Bill Williams out of Blues clash with Cheetahs

Blues midfielder Sonny Bill Williams has been ruled out of Friday's Super Rugby match against the Cheetahs at Eden Park in Auckland after suffering a head knock against the Waratahs on Saturday.

Sonny Bill Williams of the Blues fends off Waratahs' Michael Hooper. Source: Photosport

Williams has been replaced by TJ Faiane at number 12 with George Moala keeping his spot at centre.

Williams suffered a concussion in his side's 40-33 win over the Waratahs in the weekend in Sydney.

The cross-code star is likely to only be out for a week and will be available to fly to Africa to take on the Stormers next week.

Patrick Tuipulotu returns to the starting side after being left out of last week's team entirely.

Melani Nanai has been promoted to fullback with Declan O'Donnell replacing Matt Duffie on the right wing.

BLUES: 1. Pauliasi Manu, 2. James Parsons (c), 3. Charlie Faumuina, 4. Patrick Tuipulotu, 5. Scott Scranton, 6. Steve Luatua, 7. Blake Gibson, 8. Akira Ioane, 9. Augustine Pulu, 10. Piers Francis, 11. Rieko Ioane, 12. TJ Faiane, 13. George Moala, 14. Declan O’Donnell, 15. Melani Nanai.