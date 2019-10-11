TODAY |

'Head before wicket?' Video shows Anton Lienert-Brown cop one from Jordie Barrett as All Blacks play corridor cricket

Organisers of the Black Clash take note, All Blacks midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown is not much of a batsman.

We know that because Beauden Barrett posted an entertaining video on Instagram of the All Blacks playing cricket at their hotel on the day it was announced their Rugby World Cup clash with Italy was called off due to Typhoon Hagibis. 

In the video, Beauden’s younger brother Jordie, maybe the most capable cricketer in the All Blacks, is bowling to Lienert-Brown.

The first delivery sees Lienert-Brown duck under a delivery from the right-arm quick.

The second ball he doesn’t play so well, ducking into a ball that hits him flush on the forehead.

Adding insult to Lienert-Brown’s injury, the elder Barrett put a poll on the video asking his followers if Lienert-Brown was out LBW.

Saturday's match against Italy has been abandoned due to Typhoon Hagibis.

Jack Tame is joined by Anna Richards and Ofisa Tonu'u as they look at the scheduled final weekend of pool play, the quarter finals and Typhoon Hagibis.

At least the midfielder can console himself with the fact that Barrett was 12th man for Central Districts as an 18-year-old and was on standby for New Zealand in the 2016 under-19 World Cup, having just missed selection.

On the other hand, with a long break until the team is back in action, Lienert-Brown might be in for a tough time at the crease in the coming days.

Beauden Barrett posted this hilarious video of his youngest brother causing damage with the ball as the All Blacks played hotel cricket. Source: Instagram/ Beauden Barrett
