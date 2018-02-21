'He wants to make a statement' – Tana Umaga praises Highlanders coach Aaron Mauger

Blues coach Tana Umaga is praising new Highlanders boss and former teammate Aaron Mauger, as the two prepare to face off in their Super Rugby season opener in Dunedin on Friday night.

With Mauger taking over the Highlanders' head coaching role from Tony Brown, Umaga is backing the former Crusaders man for success at the helm of the Dunedin side.

"I've got a lot of respect for Aaron and what he's achieved," Umaga said.

"I was fortunate to spend a bit of time (with Mauger) playing-wise, he'll have them primed and ready to go for this weekend's game."