TODAY |

'He wants to coach the All Blacks' - Highlanders CEO reveals Tony Brown's ambition

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Highlanders

Having sealed his return to New Zealand, Tony Brown could be targeting a possible charge towards the All Blacks' coaching job, according to Highlanders CEO Roger Clark.

Brown, 44, announced earlier this week that he'll return to the Highlanders, having worked overseas with both Japan's Cherry Blossoms and the Sunwolves in Super Rugby, and will assist Aaron Mauger from next year.

Speaking to Stuff though, Clark said that Brown's decision to return to New Zealand is down to his desire to one day coach the All Blacks.

"I think at the bottom of it is one day he wants to coach the All Blacks," Clark said.

"He really enjoyed his time at international level and still wants to coach at an international level.

"That opportunity will come and his goal like every New Zealand coach and player is to one day be good enough and get the privilege of being able to coach the All Blacks."

With current coach Steve Hansen stepping down after this year's World Cup, Brown would likely face competition from the likes of current All Blacks assistant Ian Foster and Crusaders boss Scott Robertson for the role.

Tony Brown coach of the Highlanders. looks on prior to the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and the Rebels, held at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand, on 31st March 2017. Credit: Joe Allison / www.photosport.nz
Tony Brown coach of the Highlanders. Source: Photosport
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Highlanders
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Northern Tour - Scotland v All Blacks, 15 November 2014 All Blacks' Malakai Fekitoa Mandatory Credit ©Photosport/Inpho/Billy Stickland
Ex-All Blacks Piutau, Fekitoa, Messam included in Barbarians side to face England XV
2
New Zealand's Joseph Parker v USA's Alexander Flores. Parker v Flores fight night heavyweight boxing. Christchurch Casino, Christchurch, New Zealand. Saturday 15 December 2018 © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Joseph Parker signs with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing after Duco Events split
3
The Windies waltzed to an emphatic seven-wicket win in Nottingham.
Chris Gayle fireworks lead West Indies to victory in World Cup opener
4
9th July 2018, Stadion Allmend, Lucerne, Switzerland; Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern Athletics; Dame Valerie Adams (NZL) in action during the Women's Shot Put event
Dame Valerie Adams parts ways with her manager of 14 years
5
Rupeni Caucaunibuca.
Former Blues star Rupeni Caucaunibuca reveals he's bankrupt to warn others
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
Rupeni Caucaunibuca.

Former Blues star Rupeni Caucaunibuca reveals he's bankrupt to warn others
Highlanders coach Tony Brown

Former Highlanders coach Tony Brown returning to southern franchise in 2020
01:28
The team hosted Argentina for two Tests this week and showed they’re a top side.

Deaf Blacks, NZ's hearing-impaired rugby team, thriving despite funding struggle

Ricky Riccitelli retains his spot as starting hooker for the Canes this Friday in Wellington.

Beauden Barrett returns, Dane Coles on forward-heavy bench for Hurricanes' clash with Sharks