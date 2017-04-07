'He wants to coach the All Blacks' - Highlanders CEO reveals Tony Brown's ambition

Having sealed his return to New Zealand, Tony Brown could be targeting a possible charge towards the All Blacks' coaching job, according to Highlanders CEO Roger Clark.

Brown, 44, announced earlier this week that he'll return to the Highlanders, having worked overseas with both Japan's Cherry Blossoms and the Sunwolves in Super Rugby, and will assist Aaron Mauger from next year.

Speaking to Stuff though, Clark said that Brown's decision to return to New Zealand is down to his desire to one day coach the All Blacks.

"I think at the bottom of it is one day he wants to coach the All Blacks," Clark said.

"He really enjoyed his time at international level and still wants to coach at an international level.

"That opportunity will come and his goal like every New Zealand coach and player is to one day be good enough and get the privilege of being able to coach the All Blacks."