'He struggled in midfield' - Ian Foster gives blunt analysis on Jordie Barrett's All Blacks chances at centre

All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster has given his honest opinion on Jordie Barrett's time in the midfield with the Hurricanes this season, saying he thought he "struggled" in the area.
Barrett shared time between the midfield and fullback in this year's Super Rugby competition, however Foster said such positional changes wouldn't be looked at in the All Blacks.
"We certainly see him as a back three player," he said.
"I thought he struggled a bit in the midfield when he went in there early but at the end of the campaign he looked a little more settled.
"It's clear that he can play there but for us he's a back three player."
Barrett was named in the All Blacks' Rugby Championship squad as an outside back alongside Rieko Ioane, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Waisake Naholo and Ben Smith.
Ryan Crotty, Jack Goodhue, Ngani Laumape, Anton Lienert-Brown and Sonny Bill Williams were the midfielders selected.