'He struggled in midfield' - Ian Foster gives blunt analysis on Jordie Barrett's All Blacks chances at centre

All Blacks flanker Ardie Savea has praised the high quality in depth that New Zealand currently possess in the loose forward department, as he prepares for tomorrow night's 'game of three halves' in Christchurch.

Savea, 24, is just one of the All Blacks' top drawer options in the loose forward trio, joined by the likes of Sam Cane, Shannon Frizell, Liam Squire, Luke Whitelock, Kieran Read and Jackson Hemopo.

Crusaders duo Matt Todd and Jordan Taufua were unlucky to miss the squad altogether, despite just having won a Super Rugby title.

Speaking at Hillmorton High School in Christchurch this morning, Savea spoke highly of his teammates.

"It's amazing how much talent was left out of the squad," he said.

"We're really blessed to have that, to be around guys like Reado (Read) is a blessing to be able to be in their presence and to learn off them.

