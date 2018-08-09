 

'He struggled in midfield' - Ian Foster gives blunt analysis on Jordie Barrett's All Blacks chances at centre

All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster has given his honest opinion on Jordie Barrett's time in the midfield with the Hurricanes this season, saying he thought he "struggled" in the area.

Barrett shared time between the midfield and fullback in this year's Super Rugby competition, however Foster said such positional changes wouldn't be looked at in the All Blacks.

"We certainly see him as a back three player," he said.

"I thought he struggled a bit in the midfield when he went in there early but at the end of the campaign he looked a little more settled.

"It's clear that he can play there but for us he's a back three player."

Barrett was named in the All Blacks' Rugby Championship squad as an outside back alongside Rieko Ioane, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Waisake Naholo and Ben Smith.

Ryan Crotty, Jack Goodhue, Ngani Laumape, Anton Lienert-Brown and Sonny Bill Williams were the midfielders selected.

All Blacks flanker Ardie Savea has praised the high quality in depth that New Zealand currently possess in the loose forward department, as he prepares for tomorrow night's 'game of three halves' in Christchurch.

Savea, 24, is just one of the All Blacks' top drawer options in the loose forward trio, joined by the likes of Sam Cane, Shannon Frizell, Liam Squire, Luke Whitelock, Kieran Read and Jackson Hemopo.

Crusaders duo Matt Todd and Jordan Taufua were unlucky to miss the squad altogether, despite just having won a Super Rugby title.

Speaking at Hillmorton High School in Christchurch this morning, Savea spoke highly of his teammates.

"It's amazing how much talent was left out of the squad," he said.

"We're really blessed to have that, to be around guys like Reado (Read) is a blessing to be able to be in their presence and to learn off them.

"We'll keep each other on our toes, and hopefully get a good hit out tomorrow."

All Blacks' trio Ardie Savea, Scott Barrett and Jack Goodhue were all smiles in Christchurch this morning, taking students from Hillmorton High School through a fun skills session.

Ahead of tomorrow's game of three halves, the trio visited the school to give back to the Christchurch community, speaking to students at a special assembly.

They then hit the courts to run students through some drills, possibly helping out a future All Black or two.

The All Blacks' game of three halves takes place tomorrow night, before the opening Bledisloe Cup Test in Sydney next week.

