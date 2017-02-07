 

'He was South Africa's Jonah' - former All Blacks, rugby community mourn loss of Joost van der Westhuizen

Nicole Bremner 

The legendary Springbok has died following his battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a form of motor neuron disease.
The former All Blacks enforcer labelled the iconic Springboks halfback one of the best he played against.
Remember the moment when the legendary Springboks half-back helped break New Zealand hearts and brought a divided South Africa together.
Nicole Bremner

