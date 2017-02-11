'He was a rock star!' - former Springbok skipper pays touching tribute to Joost van der Westhuizen

Former Springboks captain Francois Pienaar honoured his teammate Joost van der Westhuizen with a touching eulogy at his memorial service today at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.

Pienaar carried his friend into the stadium and said his van der Westhuizen was a colourful character.

"On the field and off the field he partied like a rock star, because after all he is a rock star," said Pienaar.

"Joost is now a member of an exclusive club. He became a legend not once but twice in his lifetime.

"The class of 1995 is saying goodbye to another one of ours today."

Pienaar played alongside van der Westhuizen, where he led his team to their first Rugby World Cup title, beating New Zealand in the final.