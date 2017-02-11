 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


'He was a rock star!' - former Springbok skipper pays touching tribute to Joost van der Westhuizen

share

Source:

SABC News

Former Springboks captain Francois Pienaar honoured his teammate Joost van der Westhuizen with a touching eulogy at his memorial service today at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.

Francois Pienaar played alongside Van der Westhuizen in the 1995 Rugby World Cup where South Africa won against NZ in the final.
Source: SABC News

Pienaar carried his friend into the stadium and said his van der Westhuizen was a colourful character.

"On the field and off the field he partied like a rock star, because after all he is a rock star," said Pienaar.

"Joost is now a member of an exclusive club. He became a legend not once but twice in his lifetime.

"The class of 1995 is saying goodbye to another one of ours today."

Pienaar played alongside van der Westhuizen, where he led his team to their first Rugby World Cup title, beating New Zealand in the final.

Van der Westhuizen died on February 6 following his battle with myotrophic lateral sclerosis, a form of motor neuron disease.

Related

Africa

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

02:13
1
Francois Pienaar played alongside Van der Westhuizen in the 1995 Rugby World Cup where South Africa won against NZ in the final.

'He was a rock star!' - former Springbok skipper pays touching tribute to Joost van der Westhuizen


2

Israel Dagg talks up new team mate, Digby Ioane ahead of maiden Brisbane Tens comp

00:39
3
The two newlyweds, McCaw and Gemma Flynn said despite their athletic careers the race was a daunting task.

'I can see how it's something you want to tick off' Richie and Gemma McCaw revel in Coast to Coast experience

4
The honour is thought to be the first of its kind.

Prime Minister Bill English set to take on shearing champion Sir David Fagan

00:27
5
The New Zealand side was neck and neck for much of the match with Melbourne but came away with the win 88-70.

Watch: Back to back dunks in final seconds spectacularly seal vital victory over Melbourne for the Breakers

01:03
The Department of Conservation says the whales that died yesterday will need to be buried in the sand dunes, or taken out to sea.

LIVE: 200 more whales found swimming near Farewell Spit, majority stranded last night refloated

The surviving whales were left along on the beach overnight, with volunteers pulled off the beach.

02:28
Hundreds of volunteers and DOC staff helped with the rescue effort today.

Fight continues to save dozens of whales still alive after mass Farewell Spit stranding

Hundreds of volunteers and DOC staff helped with the rescue effort.

00:47
Aerial footage shows hundreds of volunteers working against the clock to rescue stranded whales.

Watch: Heartbreaking drone footage shows hundreds of stranded whales at Farewell Spit

Aerial footage shows hundreds of volunteers working against the clock to rescue stranded whales.

01:07
Hundreds of volunteers are still working frantically to save the whales the mass stranding.

'Wait and see' as epic rescue effort to save stranded pilot whales continues at Farewell Spit

Hundreds of volunteers are still working frantically to save the whales.

00:33
Kelsey from Collingwood Area School has been at the spit all day for her first whale rescue.

Concerns as rescued Farewell Spit whales mill around low tide mark, unwilling to swim out

About 50 whales have been refloated today, but many seem unwilling to leave the rest of their imperilled social group.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ