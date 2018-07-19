 

'He razzled a few of us up!' Kiwi legend Tomasi Cama training with All Blacks Sevens to help prepare for World Cup

The All Blacks Sevens are calling on one of their greatest to help make up numbers at training for the upcoming World Cup - and he's still got the odd trick up his sleeve.

The NZ7s assistant coach is helping make up numbers for drills in San Francisco.
Source: 1 NEWS

Former player-turned-assistant coach Tomasi Cama has chucked on the boots this week in San Francisco to help fill the void left in the squad thanks to a smaller squad selection for the tournament.

While 14-man squads are regularly used during the World Sevens Series, which allows for seven-on-seven skirmishes at training, the World Cup only allows a maximum selection of 12 players.

As a result, 36-year-old Cama has jumped back on the field to help make training work this week.

"We just adjust to these sorts of things," player Regan Ware said.

"We've got Masi out there with his boots on running around. He could probably still play, to be honest - he razzled a few of us up!"

Cama retired from rugby in 2015 after 63 tournament appearances as the second-highest point scorer in Sevens history with 2026 career points. 

Every game of the men's and women's Rugby World Cup Sevens will be live from July 21-23 on TVNZ's Duke channel - Freeview 13, Sky 23, and streaming on tvnz.co.nz.

