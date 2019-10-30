'He pushed me to better myself' - Kieran Read thanks Steve Hansen for influence on All Blacks career

All Blacks captain has thanked departing coach Steve Hansen, the pair to play their final Test against Wales in Tokyo on Friday.

After the 19-7 defeat to England in the Rugby World Cup semi-final, the All Blacks will face Wales for bronze tomorrow night, bringing one of the most successful eras of New Zealand rugby to an end.

Coach Hansen, and captain Read have both played a huge part in that, involved in two successful World Cups, multiple Tri-Nations and Rugby Championship, and Bledisloe Cup campaigns.

As Read fronted media following the All Blacks' team announcement, the captain was asked about Hansen's influence, having played his entire Test career under his watch - first as an assistant to Sir Graham Henry, before taking over as head coach in 2012.

"He's been there from the start," Read said.

"He was there when I first came in [and] pushed me to better myself as a player. He's constantly been doing that since.

"He's grown as a coach himself as well. He's a world class operator, loves what this team represents, and certainly does a great job at leading us.