'He picked up a twinge' - Nehe Milner-Skudder under injury cloud ahead of Hurricanes' Super Rugby opener

Hurricanes fullback Nehe Milner-Skudder is in a race against time to be fit for his side's opening match of the 2017 Super Rugby season.

Having missed nearly all of 2016 with a shoulder injury, Milner-Skudder was in line for a return to action this season as the Hurricanes look to defend last season's title.

However, the 2015 World Cup winner picked up a slight hamstring concern during his side's 33-27 pre-season win over the Crusaders on Friday.

Hurricanes' assistant coach John Plumtree told 1 NEWS there are still doubts about Milner-Skudder's condition before his side heads to Japan to take on the Sunwolves.

"Hopefully he'll be alright, but we're not sure about him just yet," Plumtree said.

"He's had a big pre-season and trained really well, he's competed in the Tens competition so he's good to go.

"Unfortunately at the weekend he picked up a bit of a twinge, but we'll see."