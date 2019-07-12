TODAY |

'He was a man I had to keep in the loop' – Beauden Barrett said it was 'difficult' telling TJ Perenara of move

All Blacks first-five Beauden Barrett has revealed the difficult conversations he went through telling some of his longtime Hurricanes teammates - especially TJ Perenara - he was leaving Wellington.

Barrett announced this morning he has signed a four-year extension with New Zealand Rugby but he was moving to Auckland to join the Blues as part of it for family reasons.

During negotiations, there was one Hurricane who knew what Barrett was going through.

"I've been keeping it close with TJ throughout the process," Barrett said at his announcement today.

"He was a man that I just had to keep in the loop so I told him and [Dane] Coles a few days ago."

Barrett admitted telling the All Blacks duo was tough.

"We got there and they're fully supportive of my decisions as good mates."

When asked who took the news the hardest, Barrett said informing anyone at the Hurricanes was rough.

"It hasn't been easy for anyone in that camp. I'm not too sure.

"I'm leaving a lot of good mates there but they'll be mates for life."

Barrett informed both Perenara and Dane Coles of his decision a few days before it went public. Source: 1 NEWS
Barrett said the transfer from the Hurricanes to Auckland was the best choice for him and his wife.

