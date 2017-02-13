'He was like a brother, my heart's broken' – Liam Messam devastated by Sione Lauaki's passing
Source:
Messam returned after the Chiefs claimed the Brisbane Tens, captaining the side after the loss of his great mate Lauaki.
Source: 1 NEWS
Gavet attended Kelston Boys High where many students used Lauaki's rise to the All Blacks as inspiration.
Source: 1 NEWS
Henry played an important role in Lauaki's career, with the World Cup winning coach in charge of the powerhouse forward at Kelston high school.
Source: 1 NEWS
The Chiefs overcame the Crusaders 12-5, dedicating the win to Lauaki, who passed away earlier in the day.
Source: SKY
Lauaki's old side paid their respects for their former teammate after his sudden death earlier this morning.
Source: SKY
