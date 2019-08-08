'He was a legend' - Jacinda Ardern pays tribute to 'man of huge stature' Sir Brian Lochore

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said it was "only fitting" she attend the funeral of All Blacks great Sir Brian Lochore.

Sir Brian made 68 appearances for the All Blacks, was their coach from 1985 to 1987 including during the successful 1987 Rugby World Cup and received the Order of New Zealand in 2007.

"He was a legend," Ms Ardern said.

She described Sir Brian as "a man of huge stature in not only the world of rugby but in New Zealand".