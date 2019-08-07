TODAY |

'He knows how to score' - Auckland snap up AFL youngster for Mitre 10 Cup

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Australia
Auckland

When Auckland's defence of the Mitre 10 Cup gets underway later this week, an unexpected cross-code star could be turning out in the blue and white hoops.

Having been plying his trade as a Kiwi star of Australia's AFL, 24-year-old Kurt Heatherley has converted to rugby for the upcoming provincial season, and Auckland is not wasting any time in snapping him up.

The Tauranga native was plucked by the Hawthorn Hawks as a teen, making his AFL debut five years later - the first born-and-bred Kiwi to do so.

De-listed by Hawthorn last year, though, Heatherley has turned his attention to the 15-man code, even training with the Melbourne Rebels before heading back to New Zealand.

"I think my time's sort of passed," Heatherley told 1 NEWS.

"I've always had a desire to play at the highest level here, so I thought just coming back here I'd put my best foot forward."

Auckland are hoping Heatherley's experience playing Australian rules football will see him adapt to rugby.

"His aerial skills are pretty good, his kicking game is very good, and he knows how to finish," coach Alama Ieremia told 1 NEWS.

"He knows how to score tries."

Auckland begin their Mitre 10 Cup campaign this Friday, taking on local rivals North Harbour in the battle of the bridge.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Kurt Heatherley has been snapped up by the Mitre 10 Cup champions. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Australia
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:16
The former Shark did brilliantly to reel in a long ball and get his feet down to complete a touchdown catch at Jets training camp.
Ex-NRL star Valentine Holmes makes first highlights-reel play as he chases NFL dream
2
Tim Paine was probably making a gag about Stokes' heritage but his execution was severely lacking.
Aussie captain bizarrely sledges Ben Stokes about Sir Richard Hadlee during Ashes
3
The NZ legends will face their Pacific rivals in a curtain raiser before the All Blacks play Tonga in Hamilton next month.
Carlos Spencer, DJ Forbes headline clash starring NZ and Pacific legends, but Tana Umaga sticking to coaching
4
For the All Blacks, there is no room for distractions while Australia are openly talking about building to Rugby World Cup.
All Blacks' attitude to Bledisloe couldn't be more different to the Wallabies'
5
Archer finished the match with figures of 6/27 and topped the day off with a century with the bat.
'Bloody dangerous' - England quick Jofra Archer dominates in controversial appearance in domestic second XI game
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:44
Luxury vehicles, Harley Davidson motorbikes and more than 20 kilos of the drug were confiscated.

Ten arrested and millions in vehicles and cash seized in 'Operation Maddale' meth raids across country
00:15
The two number sevens could find themselves as a pair this year.

Ardie Savea 'has to be on the field' - Justin Marshall on All Blacks' loose forward conundrum
Close-up of pregnant woman relaxing and sitting on the side on the sofa. Holding a hands on the tummy.

Prenatal depression higher in Pacific women living in New Zealand - study
00:34
If the All Blacks lose in Perth, they risk surrendering the spot to Wales.

All Blacks could lose world rugby's top spot if they lose to Wallabies