'He was into his third beer!' - Highlanders stand-in coach reveals text message exchange with Tony Brown

Highlanders stand-in coach Scott McLeod has revealed his exchange with head coach Tony Brown after his side's 23-22 win over the British and Irish Lions in Dunedin.

With Brown on international duty with Japan, McLeod was left in charge of the Highlanders for one of the biggest games in their recent history, although that didn't stop the pair from exchanging messages.

"He was extremely proud and just wanted to convey that to the team and the staff," McLeod said.

"He was into his third beer, he reckons the beers always taste better when you win."