'He was a hooker' - Drop goal heroics didn't come from dad, jokes Bryn Gatland

Highlanders match-winner Bryn Gatland is giving dad Warren no credit for his heroics, sealing a 28-27 victory over the Chiefs in Dunedin last night.

Having come off the bench as a second half substitute, Gatland junior hit a drop goal with just minutes left on the clock to earn the Highlanders a one-point victory in the Super Rugby Aotearoa opener.

Speaking to media afterwards though, Bryn joked that the drop goal had nothing to do with his dad's influence.

"He was a hooker, so I can't give him too much credit," Gatland said.

"It was a wee bit wonky, left to right. I saw Brad Weber coming from the corner of my eye, I had to hit it a bit left of him.

"I was pretty lucky to get that over, and just happy to get on the field."

Gatland hadn't played since April 2019, having battled injuries. The 25-year-old happy to finally back on the park - even if it was at the expense of his father's side.

"This week's been a bit strange for me really, late call in and pretty happy to get the minutes of the bench as well.

"This is actually my first game back in 13 months since my injury, I'm just stoked to be back out there."