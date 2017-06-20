 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


'He has a very inclusive leadership style' - All Blacks gush over the potential return of skipper Kieran Read

share

Source:

NZN

The All Blacks are on tenterhooks over the fitness of captain Kieran Read, with a torrid training session set to determine his availability to play the British and Irish Lions.

Kieran Read is set to lead the All Blacks out against the Lions after recovering from injury.
Source: 1 NEWS

Read emerged satisfied from a stern hitout on Tuesday, four days out from the first Test in Auckland.

Without a game of rugby since fracturing his right thumb in late April, Read is nevertheless likely to be selected unless complications emerge.

Assistant coach Ian Foster says fingers are crossed the 31-year-old will be cleared by medical staff.

"He doesn't want to miss it, he's desperate to play," Foster said.

Ian Foster said the All Blacks loose forward made his first "big hit-out" at training today without incident.
Source: SKY

"He had his first real solid hitout today with contact and everything. Hopefully he comes through that really well and it becomes an easy decision."

Foster says Read became a crucial figure last year following the retirement of predecessor Richie McCaw.

Having him at the helm, while not essential, will provide a sizeable boost to his team-mates.

"The biggest accolade I can give him is the way he grew people around him last year," Foster said.

"It's a very inclusive leadership style and he encouraged a lot of decision-making from the playing group around him. You get a lot of respect for that."

The mind games continued with the All Blacks assistant coach saying they appreciate Gatland's "feedback".
Source: 1 NEWS

Versatile Hurricanes loose forward Ardie Savea did an admirable job at No.8 during the 78-0 crushing of Samoa last week.

However, veteran All Blacks flanker Jerome Kaino would welcome the return of Read to help combat what he believes will be a world class Lions loose trio.

Tour captain Sam Warburton is in doubt to start the Test.

Blindside flanker Peter O'Mahony is poised to take the leadership while fellow Irishman Sean O'Brien could start on the openside after both impressed in the wins over the Crusaders and Maori All Blacks.

Athletic Welshman Toby Faletau is heavily favoured to start at No.8.

"If you look at them, they're probably some of the most in-form loose forwards over the last couple of years," Kaino said.

The skipper looked fresh and raring to go as he returned into the All Blacks fray.
Source: 1 NEWS

"Sean O'Brien was huge over the weekend with how he slowed the ball down.

"Toby and the No.6 as well, they go about their work. Individually, they're up there with some of the best, but just seeing the combinations and how they've complemented each other over the last couple of weeks has just been huge."

Meanwhile, Foster said there has been no contact training for the injured Dane Coles this week, further diminishing any hope he may have held of being fit to face the Lions.

The first-choice hooker has been battling headaches and a calf issue for several months but was named in the All Blacks squad to face the Lions on the outside chance he could play the third Test.

Related

Lions Tour of NZ

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:33
1
The mind games continued with the All Blacks assistant coach saying they appreciate Gatland's "feedback".

Watch: 'There's a bit of banter going on' - amused Ian Foster describes the tension between Warren Gatland and All Blacks

00:34
2
All the way back in 1993, Gatland scored this beauty against the side he would one day coach.

Watch: Flashback! Warren Gatland crashes over for Waikato AGAINST touring Lions

00:38
3
Kieran Read is set to lead the All Blacks out against the Lions after recovering from injury.

Good news All Blacks fans! Kieran Read set to reclaim captaincy and starting jersey against the Lions in first Test

4

Andy Murray vows to donate Wimbledon warm-up proceeds to London tower victims

01:21
5
Gatland says his spies informed him Donald had proposed while out whitebait fishing - could he have done it any other way?

Watch: 'The ring was offered at the back of the ute!' Warren Gatland announces old mate Stephen Donald just got engaged!

Tickets to one of Lorde's New Zealand concerts being offered for sale on Ticketmaster at a hugely-inflated price - the face value was $95 each.

Ministers say scalping not their problem - but Ladyhawke says it's 'definitely unfair'

Tickets to some Lorde gigs were available for resale minutes after they sold out yesterday - for more than four times what they were bought for.

01:57
Pack your wet-weather gear tomorrow, it’s about to get damp for the top of the North Island.

'The oomph from the storm system, that’s coming for us' - heavy rain and wind heading for Auckland

Pack your wet-weather gear tomorrow, it’s about to get damp for the top of the North Island.

00:48
The Prime Minister's memory was jogged when he checked his police statement.

Video: 'Todd Barclay told me had recordings of his staff' – Bill English tells media pack he knew about MP's secret taping of employees

He was asked if Mr Barclay should be kept on as an MP.

01:49
US President Donald Trump has offered his condolences to Otto Warmbier’s family.

US student freed from North Korea prison and sent back home dies

Warmbier's family confirmed the news for in statement released by Ohio hospital.

01:14
All the backstabbing and cut throat manoeuvres have proven too much for Shannon and she feels she can no longer play the way she intended.

Survivor NZ blog: Regrets, planting seeds, and the pendulum of power slowly shifting

Avid Survivor watcher Mellissa Gedye gives the lowdown on tonight's episode.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ