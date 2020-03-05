'He has his chance' - Akira Ioane named to start against Hurricanes

Hoskins Sotutu has been left out of the Blues side to face the Hurricanes in Wellington on Saturday to make way for Akira Ioane.

The exclusion of the promising loose forward gives Ioane an opportunity make his first start of the season.

Ioane's absence this season is in stark contrast to last year, where he played every single game and proved himself to be a key member of the side.

Blues coach Leon MacDonald acknowledged Sotutu's impressive performances but attributed Ioane's inclusion to his hard work and physical condition.

"Hoskins was selected at No 8 on form and has played exceptionally well for us. Equally Akira has been training hard. He is in terrific shape and raring to go now that he has his chance," MacDonald said.

Ioane has faced criticism for certain facets of his game but Blues forwards coach, Tom Coventry, believes Saturday's game against the Canes is a good platform for Ioane to prove that he has made improvements in those areas.

"I'd like to see him active with the ball in his hand, we want him running into space, getting the ball off the back of that scrum nicely, making his tackles and showing the progress he’s made in some of the dark areas that he's been criticised of before."

The Blues have recently returned from a two game stint in South Africa in which they won both of their games including a win against the previously unbeaten Stormers last week.

Ioane was forced to watch the Blues success from home as he was excluded from the squad that travelled to South Africa. During that time though, he has been putting in work to get himself up to speed.

"The trainers back home have been working him pretty hard and its exciting to have him back in there"