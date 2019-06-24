TODAY |

'He had a few more sprint metres than anyone else' - Jordie Barrett on why he took kicking duties from Beauden

Hurricanes fullback Jordie Barrett said the only reason he took over kicking duties from his brother Beauden against the Bulls on Saturday was to relieve some pressure from the Canes first-five.

Jordie took over the kicking from Beauden 50 minutes into their side's 35-28 quarter final victory.

"Yeah funny that, Beauden come up after about 50 minutes and said 'look, my legs are jelly, I need you to kick,'" Jordie said.

"It's happened quite a lot, [my] couple years here. I think looking at the GPS numbers I think he had a few more sprint metres than anyone else.

"So, he has reasons for those hammys [hamstrings] to tighten up."

Jordie says his brother will most likely continue to be the first choice kicker for the Hurricanes.

"Nah not at all, I think he has been kicking over 80 per cent this year, which I think maybe in the top three of the competition.

"He's going awesome, it'll take a bit for me to wrestle the tee off him."

The Hurricanes will take on the Crusaders this weekend in their Super Rugby semi-final match.

The star fullback took over as the kicker after 50 minutes against the Bulls. Source: 1 NEWS
