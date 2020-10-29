'When he does it, it's actually pretty good' -Hoskins Sotutu, All Black No 8 and kicker?

As rugby union develops, so too do players' desires to push the traditional boundaries of the sport.

Hoskins Sotutu. Source: Photosport

Enter Hoskins Sotutu, new All Black Number 8 and potential kicker.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has handed the Blues loose forward his first Test start in tomorrow's Bledisloe Cup clash in Sydney.

Foster says he's been impressed with Sotutu's breakout season and rates the highly skilled forward - so much so, he's given him free reign to unleash his surprising kicking game, should he see fit.

"The thing with Hoskins is, I'm not sure I need to give him a licence," said Foster.

"The trouble is when you've got lots of tricks every so often you want to use them. I think the key is not to try and inhibit him."

The All Blacks coach revealed he's tried it on a few times in training.

"He's shown off the back of the scrum - sometimes the kick is an option. Invariably when he does it, it's actually pretty good."

However, don't expect to see the All Blacks relying too much on Sotutu kicking for touch in tomorrow's clash.

Instead, his bruising ball carrying game is what the All Blacks selectors hope to see in Sydney.

Foster says it's important to encourage young players' ever evolving skill sets.