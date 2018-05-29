 

'He deserves the opportunity' - Crusaders loose forward Pete Samu set to be Wallabies bolter for Test series against Ireland

Well travelled backrower Peter Samu is set to be one of the new faces in the Wallabies squad for next month's three-Test rugby series against Six Nations champions Ireland.

Peter Samu in a scrum during the warm up for the Highlands V Crusaders, Super Rugby Preseason match in Waimumu, Gore, Southland, New Zealand. 15 February 2018. Copyright Image: Clare Toia-Bailey/www.photosport.nz

Crusaders forward Peter Samu.

Source: Photosport

The Brumbies announced on Tuesday the 26-year-old Melbourne born Crusaders forward would be joining their ranks next year.

With veteran hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau rested from the June series after a season with English club Leicester following on from a full Australian campaign in 2017, Samu may be the only overseas-based player in a squad of about 33 to be unveiled by coach Michael Cheika today.

Polota-Nau's absence and the retirement of former captain Stephen Moore has left Cheika short of experienced hookers.

The list of contenders includes two-Test Wallaby Jordan Uelese,who is just back from injury, his Rebels' deputy Anaru Rangi, and two more uncapped players in the Reds' Brandon Paenga-Amosa and the Waraaths' Damien Fitzpatrick.

With a stern challenge looming against the Irish Grand Slam team, Cheika is expected to primarily pick proven players, though Samu and a hooker could be joined by other newcomers.

Among them could be Reds backrower Caleb Timu and Rebels utility back Jack Maddcoks, who have been standouts for their respective Super Rugby side's.

Polota-Nau apart, Cheika will have most of his stars and stalwarts available for the series.

Halfback Will Genia is expected to be fit after missing the Rebels last two matches with a knee injury.

Lock-blindside flanker Ned Hanigan will miss at least the first Test with a knee injury, while his Tahs teammate and flanker Jack Dempsey remains sidelined with a long-term hamstring problem.

While Samu looms as one of the bolters in the squad, no-one could accuse him of taking any short cuts to international rugby.

He has played in Melbourne, Sydney, England and New Zealand where he has proven himself as part of the powerful Crusaders squad. .

"He went elsewhere for an opportunity to play top level footy and that's good for him," Uelese said.

"I think it's great that he's come back and wants to represent his country.

"Regardless of where he's playing at the moment he was born here and played all of his junior and senior (club) footy here so he deserves the opportunity."

Uelese was equally enthusiastic about the potential inclusion of Rebels' teammate Maddocks, who is their top tryscorer this season with eight and travelled with the Wallabies squad on their 2017 spring tour as a development player.

"He's been playing awesome and starting to take a leadership role in that backline, so given the opportunity he will probably carve up in the Wallabies set up," Uelese said. 

