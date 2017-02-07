'He could turn wins into losses' – All Blacks greats pay tribute to the iconic Joost van der Westhuizen
Josh Kronfeld, Tana Umaga and Justin Marshall were just some of those to recognise the passing of one of their greatest adversaries.
Source: 1 NEWS
The legendary Springbok has died following his battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a form of motor neuron disease.
Source: 1 NEWS
The former All Blacks enforcer labelled the iconic Springboks halfback one of the best he played against.
Source: 1 NEWS
