TODAY |

'He can really hurt you' - Highlanders to target Rebels star Quade Cooper

AAP
Topics
Rugby
Highlanders

Melbourne Rebels playmaker Quade Cooper has a target on his back with the Highlanders out to shut him down in their Super Rugby clash at AAMI Park tomorrow night.

Highlanders coach Aaron Mauger has pinpointed Cooper as a strength - or weakness - in the Rebels and plans to give him plenty of attention.

Mauger says the revival of the halves partnership of Cooper and Genia has added spark to the Rebels' attack to make them a more dangerous team.

"Quade's one of those guys, if you give him too much time and space, he can really hurt you," Mauger said.

"There's been a bit of focus on making sure we don't give him any time or room to move."

The Highlanders escaped with a narrow win over the Reds last round to remain unbeaten while the Rebels are coming off a bye after a first-round victory in Canberra over the Brumbies.

They travel to Melbourne without star trio Luke Whitelock, Aaron Smith and Ben Smith, who are on All Blacks rest.

The Rebels, meanwhile, have two Wallabies back in their squad with utility back Reece Hodge and lock Adam Coleman returning from injury.

Hodge hasn't played since fracturing his ankle at Wallabies training last October and said he was excited to be back in the game.

"It's obviously pretty happy times for me - four months of having to watch from the sidelines ... you don't really know what you've got until it's gone, so to be back in the mix is awesome," Hodge said.

The 24-year-old said the bye week had worked in his favour as he took advantage of the extra training sessions to fine-tune his preparations.

"Getting an extra four or five training sessions under my belt and getting that confidence back, it has put me in a good place."

The last time the teams met the Highlanders roared back to take a crucial win that ended Melbourne's hopes of a maiden finals appearance but Hodge said they had moved past that disappointment.

"Whilst it was down to one game in the end it was really down to the last three (games) as we had plenty of chances to secure the extra point to make the finals," Hodge said.

"I don't think anyone looks back with distaste or anything toward the Highlanders."

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 15: Joe Powell of the Brumbies and Quade Cooper of the Rebels take turns messing up each others hair as they try and take possession of the ball at the try line during the round one Super Rugby match between the Brumbies and the Rebels at GIO Stadium onon February 15, 2019 in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images) (Photo by Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images)
Joe Powell of the Brumbies and Quade Cooper of the Rebels take turns messing up each others hair as they try and take possession of the ball during their Super Rugby match in Canberra. Source: Getty
Topics
Rugby
Highlanders
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Sonny Bill WIlliams offloads. New Zealand All Blacks v Samoa test match rugby union. Pasifika Challenge. Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Friday 16 June 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
All Blacks move one step closer to new 12-team World League rugby tournament, competition leaves Pacific Island nations out
2
Wagner finished with 5-47 with the ball as Bangladesh were bowled all out for 234 runs in Hamilton.
Neil Wagner and Black Caps dominate Bangladesh on day one of first Test
3
The first NZ para-climber to go to world champs last year, she has recently had a below-the-knee amputation.
Kiwi para-climber Rachel Maia undergoes life changing amputation, keen to still compete
4
Ryan Crotty of the Crusaders during a Super Rugby match against the Hurricanes in Christchurch. , at Christchurch Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand, 23rd February 2019.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz
Crusaders make several changes, Ryan Crotty left out for upcoming Reds clash
5
Motorcross.
'An absolutely beautiful young person' - motorcross community mourns death of teen who died from injuries in event
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 03: Tom Banks of the Brumbies celebrates with his team mates after scoring a try during the round 16 Super Rugby match between the Brumbies and the Sunwolves at GIO Stadium Stadium on June 3, 2018 in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images for SUNWOLVES)

Brumbies confident winless drought in NZ can end after big win over Chiefs and Pocock's potential return
00:48
The Chiefs were pummelled in Canberra 54-17 last Saturday.

Chiefs veteran Stephen Donald says Brumbies thrashing 'a good wake-up call'
00:54
The Canes winger said he was surprised with the Brumbies' 54-17 win over the Chiefs last Saturday in Canberra.

'We will be working hard' - Ben Lam says Canes prepared for in-form Brumbies
00:38
Beaver reckoned he'd catch Damian McKenzie "in the last 60", after his gas was questioned by 1 NEWS' Stephen Stuart.

'Go check the numbers' - jovial Stephen Donald doesn't take reporter's dig at his speed lightly