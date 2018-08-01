'He brings an infectious excitement' – Steve Hansen praises 'unique' Scott Robertson

The All Blacks are hopeful injured hooker Dane Coles is nearing a return to the rugby field with a target of seeing him back in black posted for October.
Coach Steve Hansen named Coles in today's training squad ahead of the Rugby Championship with the intent of having "access" to him should he make a successful comeback from the knee and calf injuries that have sidelined him for the past nine months.
However, Hansen says they won't rush the 56-Test front rower, with plans in place to have him front for Wellington in the Mitre 10 Cup first before looking at games on the international stage.
"He's still not ready to play - we're thinking late September, early October.
"He will come back through the Mitre 10, and play various amounts of minutes there. Once he's had enough rugby, he'll come to us," Hansen said.
Hansen said there was no point rushing the process either.
"We just need to get him fit, he needs to get a bit more intensity into his training and that's going to take a wee while. We've just got to get him running fit so we can get the old Colsey back.
"We've just got to be patient - we're expecting to see him back on the park late September."
Wellington begin their provincial campaign on August 19 against Otago, meaning Coles could get as many as eight games under his belt before his projected All Blacks return.
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has given rugby punters who are already crowning the Crusaders as this year's Super Rugby champions a firm warning - and he has a nightmare experience from the 2007 World Cup to back it up.
Hansen was questioned by media today if he thought the Lions had "any chance" of winning this weekend.
"There's every chance," he said.
"I think Cantabrians just need to be a little bit more aware that it's a two-horse race."
Hansen drew upon the All Blacks' shock 2007 World Cup quarter-final loss to France, where he was an assistant coach of the team, as a prime example of assuming the favourites had already won before the game had kicked off.
"People didn't think France could win and we got smacked and smacked quite badly.
"Whilst you would expect the Crusaders to go out [this weekend] favourites, and rightly so because they've played some wonderful football, there's no guarantee they're going to win it.
"They're going to have to go out and earn it."