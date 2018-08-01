 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

'He brings an infectious excitement' – Steve Hansen praises 'unique' Scott Robertson

1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
Crusaders

The All Blacks coach believes Razor has a good support crew around him too. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
Crusaders
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1

Aussie golfer Jarrod Lyle stops treatment in ongoing battle with cancer - 'His body cannot take anymore'
2

'He needs to go' - Joseph Parker should split with Kevin Barry, says Samoan Prime Minister
3

Dane Coles included in All Blacks training squad despite not playing for nine months
4

Hansen warns Crusaders fans Super Rugby title not won yet, citing ABs horror 2007 RWC France loss
5

Watch: Dillian Whyte sports Samoan necklace after beating Joseph Parker – 'Their way of honouring me for beating their champion'
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
Matt Todd of the Crusaders and Codie Taylor of the Crusaders charge forward. Crusaders v Hurricanes, Super Rugby semi-final, AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. 28 July 2018. Copyright Image: www.photosport.nz

Crusaders continue to reap benefits of wooden spoon in inaugural season
Dane Coles grimaces after suffering a knee injury in the All Blacks' 38-18 win over France.

Dane Coles included in All Blacks training squad despite not playing for nine months
Lions' head coach Swys de Bruin oversees warm up ahead of the Highlanders v Lions, Super Rugby Week 13, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand. 12 May 2018. Copyright Image: Derek Morrison / www.photosport.nz

Lions coach says Crusaders 'get away with things' as he asks for 'fair deal' in Super Rugby final
Portia Woodman. Women's Rugby World Cup Sevens Final, NZ v France. AT&T Park, San Francisco, USA. Saturday 21 July 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Black Ferns star Portia Woodman outranks her All Black counterparts on most influential in rugby list

All Blacks hope to see Dane Coles back in action by October - 'We've just got to be patient'

1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
All Blacks

The All Blacks are hopeful injured hooker Dane Coles is nearing a return to the rugby field with a target of seeing him back in black posted for October.

Coach Steve Hansen named Coles in today's training squad ahead of the Rugby Championship with the intent of having "access" to him should he make a successful comeback from the knee and calf injuries that have sidelined him for the past nine months.

However, Hansen says they won't rush the 56-Test front rower, with plans in place to have him front for Wellington in the Mitre 10 Cup first before looking at games on the international stage.

"He's still not ready to play - we're thinking late September, early October.

"He will come back through the Mitre 10, and play various amounts of minutes there. Once he's had enough rugby, he'll come to us," Hansen said.

Hansen said there was no point rushing the process either.

"We just need to get him fit, he needs to get a bit more intensity into his training and that's going to take a wee while. We've just got to get him running fit so we can get the old Colsey back.

"We've just got to be patient - we're expecting to see him back on the park late September."

Wellington begin their provincial campaign on August 19 against Otago, meaning Coles could get as many as eight games under his belt before his projected All Blacks return.

Coach Steve Hansen said he picked the injured hooker so he could ‘access’ him when he’s ready. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
All Blacks
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
02:15
A British judge said Watson secured millions of dollars from Sir Owen by fraudulent misrepresentation.

Prominent Kiwi businessman Sir Owen Glenn claiming victory in multi-million dollar legal dispute with Eric Watson

Ebert Construction's collapse stokes fears of NZ's booming building and construction industry going bust

Two people dead after crash involving car and train near Palmerston North

Watch: Corrections seize cellphone and tattoo gun after Mongrel Mob gang member gets ink from fellow Rimutaka Prison inmate

Watch: Winston Peters heard saying 'yeah, throw fatty out' during heated debate in Parliament

Hansen warns Crusaders fans Super Rugby title not won yet, citing ABs horror 2007 RWC France loss

1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
Crusaders
All Blacks

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has given rugby punters who are already crowning the Crusaders as this year's Super Rugby champions a firm warning - and he has a nightmare experience from the 2007 World Cup to back it up.

Hansen was questioned by media today if he thought the Lions had "any chance" of winning this weekend.

"There's every chance," he said.

"I think Cantabrians just need to be a little bit more aware that it's a two-horse race."

Hansen drew upon the All Blacks' shock 2007 World Cup quarter-final loss to France, where he was an assistant coach of the team, as a prime example of assuming the favourites had already won before the game had kicked off.

"People didn't think France could win and we got smacked and smacked quite badly.

"Whilst you would expect the Crusaders to go out [this weekend] favourites, and rightly so because they've played some wonderful football, there's no guarantee they're going to win it.

"They're going to have to go out and earn it."

The All Blacks coach says the heavy favourites still have to job to do. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
Crusaders
All Blacks