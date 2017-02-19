 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

Rugby


'He was a big man with a soft heart' - Rugby community mourns loss of Wallabies' 'enforcer' Dan Vickerman

share

Source:

AAP

Former teammates and international rivals have expressed, sadness shock and respect following the death of former Wallabies lock Dan Vickerman at age 37.

World rugby is mourning the loss of the Wallabies and Brumbies lock, who died aged just 37.
Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

The Australian Rugby Union confirmed that Vickerman died at his family home in Sydney over the weekend.

It is understood there were no suspicious circumstances.

He leaves behind a wife and two young children.

Born in South Africa, Vickerman moved to Australia at age 21 and went on to play 67 Tests and three World Cup tournaments for his adopted nation from 2002-2011 before injuries forced his retirement in 2012..

He was renowned for his strong lineout work and aggressive approach on the ground.

"The rugby world is in shock today after news of the tragic passing of Dan Vickerman," said ARU chief executive Bill Pulver.

"Dan was an uncompromising competitor who forged a wonderful international rugby career despite a number of injury setbacks along the way.

"He was an enforcer on the field and a much-loved character off the field."

The Wallabies, Wallaroos and Australian Sevens teams, the Australian Super Rugby franchises and the Rugby Union Players' Association were quick to pay their respects to Vickeman, along with several of his former teammates.

There was a particularly poignant tweet from fellow lock Nathan Sharpe, who formed a formidable second row combination with Vickerman.

"I had my arm around you for most of our playing days brother. No words can express the sadness," Sharpe tweeted.

Five-eight Quade Cooper tweeted, "Shocked an old team mate Dan Vickerman has passed away..Grateful to have played alongside you."

Vickerman's last Test was the 2011 World cup semi-final loss to New Zealand.

The All Blacks' Twitter account was among the first of the international responses to the news.

"The#AllBlacks join the rugby family in mourning the passing of former Wallabies lock Dan Vickerman. Rest in Peace," it tweeted.

While regarded as an uncompromising figure on the field, Vickerman was a very diffrerent person away from the field.

Winger Lote Tuqiri, who said he was shattered by the news of Vickerman's death, described him as an "absolute gentleman.

"He was very well-mannered off the field," Tuqiri told Fairfax Media.

He had that white-line fever but off the field he was lovely.

"He was a big man with a soft heart."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:08
1
World rugby is mourning the loss of the Wallabies and Brumbies lock, who died aged just 37.

'He was a big man with a soft heart' - Rugby community mourns loss of Wallabies' 'enforcer' Dan Vickerman

00:21
2
He's magic with the bat in hand, but New Zealand's skipper won't want to watch this delivery again.

AB de Villiers guides South Africa to victory over NZ in thrilling first ODI match at Seddon Park

00:27
3
The South African skipper guided his side to a four wicket win in difficult Hamilton conditions on the second to last ball.

Watch: Proteas claim last-gasp ODI win over Black Caps through De Villiers' stunning drive

00:08
4
World rugby is mourning the loss of the Wallabies and Brumbies lock, who died aged just 37.

'The rugby world is in shock' - Former Wallaby Dan Vickerman dies aged 37

00:34
5
The Aussies needed 11 off the final over, but didn't reckon on Peterson turning destroyer.

Watch: Kiwi bowler Anna Peterson snares hat-trick to lead NZ women to thrilling victory over Australia

01:53
There are concerns that when the UK leaves Europe, it will look to buy more British meat.

Kiwi lamb rebranding a possible sign of things to come in post-Brexit trade war

There are concerns that when the UK leaves Europe, it will look to buy more British meat.

02:36
Since she was a little girl, Auckand's Jacqui Knight has been fascinated by butterflies.

Good Sorts: 'They've taken over my life' – the Auckland woman sharing the joy of butterflies

Since she was a little girl, Auckand's Jacqui Knight has been fascinated by butterflies.


02:15
Good teaching, mentoring and hard work is helping 300 students thrive.

'We can be what we want to be' - programme helps Auckland Pacific Island students excel at science

Tangaroa College is seeing 94 per cent pass rates for its level three students.

04:27
Labour and the Greens have closed the gap on National, according to the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll.

1 NEWS poll: Labour and Greens close gap on National following John Key's departure

PM Bill English has made a strong start in the preferred Prime Minister stakes, however.

00:18
Isaiah Papali'i, 18, scored the opening try for the Warriors in their trial match against the Titans in Palmerston North.

Watch: Warriors skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck lays on beautiful short ball for teen rookie's first try

Isaiah Papali'i, 18, scored the opening try for the Warriors in their trial match against the Titans in Palmerston North.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ