'He was a big man with a soft heart' - Rugby community mourns loss of Wallabies' 'enforcer' Dan Vickerman

Former teammates and international rivals have expressed, sadness shock and respect following the death of former Wallabies lock Dan Vickerman at age 37.

The Australian Rugby Union confirmed that Vickerman died at his family home in Sydney over the weekend.

It is understood there were no suspicious circumstances.

He leaves behind a wife and two young children.

Born in South Africa, Vickerman moved to Australia at age 21 and went on to play 67 Tests and three World Cup tournaments for his adopted nation from 2002-2011 before injuries forced his retirement in 2012..

He was renowned for his strong lineout work and aggressive approach on the ground.

"The rugby world is in shock today after news of the tragic passing of Dan Vickerman," said ARU chief executive Bill Pulver.

"Dan was an uncompromising competitor who forged a wonderful international rugby career despite a number of injury setbacks along the way.

"He was an enforcer on the field and a much-loved character off the field."

The Wallabies, Wallaroos and Australian Sevens teams, the Australian Super Rugby franchises and the Rugby Union Players' Association were quick to pay their respects to Vickeman, along with several of his former teammates.

There was a particularly poignant tweet from fellow lock Nathan Sharpe, who formed a formidable second row combination with Vickerman.

"I had my arm around you for most of our playing days brother. No words can express the sadness," Sharpe tweeted.

Five-eight Quade Cooper tweeted, "Shocked an old team mate Dan Vickerman has passed away..Grateful to have played alongside you."

Vickerman's last Test was the 2011 World cup semi-final loss to New Zealand.

The All Blacks' Twitter account was among the first of the international responses to the news.

"The#AllBlacks join the rugby family in mourning the passing of former Wallabies lock Dan Vickerman. Rest in Peace," it tweeted.

While regarded as an uncompromising figure on the field, Vickerman was a very diffrerent person away from the field.

Winger Lote Tuqiri, who said he was shattered by the news of Vickerman's death, described him as an "absolute gentleman.

"He was very well-mannered off the field," Tuqiri told Fairfax Media.

He had that white-line fever but off the field he was lovely.