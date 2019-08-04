TODAY |

'He was almost apologetic' - Sir Brian Lochore didn't want death to interfere with All Blacks' Bledisloe build-up

All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster has revealed Sir Brian Lochore was "almost apologetic" his death could interfere with preparations for the upcoming Test against Australia in Perth.

The late All Blacks legend died, aged 78, on Saturday evening after a battle with bowel cancer and family confirmed earlier this week a service would be held in his honour tomorrow in his hometown of Masterton.

With Sir Brian's large impact on the All Blacks legacy, the team discussed how they would honour him despite being in Perth preparing for the year's first Bledisloe Cup match.

As a result, mental skills coach Gilbert Enoka has flown back to represent the team in Masterton however Foster revealed they'd already been told by Sir Brian himself he didn't want to distract the team in their build-up to Saturday's Bledisloe Test.

"As a group, and we've worked it through… to be fair BJ's had an influence on that himself, before he passed away," Foster said.

"He was almost apologetic that he was going to disrupt our week."

Foster added it was important the All Blacks be represented at Sir Brian's funeral though.

"That's going to be a special thing for us.

"He's a very special human being. Forget about a rugby man, he's a very special human being. There's a massive sense of loss in the team. Even for those who didn't know him, you kind of feel like you did.

"Just the humility and humbleness — he's done himself and his family immensely proud with his life and we're all hurting for it."

Sir Brian's impact on the black jersey started in 1964 when he made his debut for the All Blacks. He'd go on to play 25 Tests as part of 68 appearances for the side until 1971 and later became the All Blacks coach, guiding them to glory at the inaugural 1987 World Cup.

Earlier this week, hooker Dane Coles said it was important to the team they honour him.

"I think it's important that we do have a space in this week that we do talk about it and maybe bring emotion into it and recognise the man that he was, because he did a lot for a lot of people in New Zealand," Coles said.

"One of the boys might get up and have a chat and say what a special man he was."

Sir Brian is survived by his wife, Pam, their children David, Joanne and Sandra, and eight grandchildren.

