Hawke's Bay's Kurt Baker celebrates Ranfurly Shield win with traditional naked picture

Kurt Baker celebrated Hawke's Bay's Ranfurly Shield victory in the only way he knows how - stripping down naked in the changing rooms.

Kurt Baker and the Hawke's Bay rugby team with the Ranfurly Shield Source: 1 NEWS

In traditional fashion Baker took his kit off after the Magpies' 28-9 win over Otago in Dunedin yesterday, as the famous New Zealand rugby prize changed hands for the third time this season.

In 2018 Baker stripped off when the NZ Sevens side won the world crown in San Francisco, and the Commonwealth Games gold medal on the Gold Coast.

